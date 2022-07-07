(ABC4) – Sorry Costco fans, but you’ll now be paying more for two of your favorite food court items.

According to Business Insider, Costco has officially raised the prices of two food court snacks — the chicken bake and a 20-ounce cup of soda.

Business Insider says the new price hikes were confirmed by visiting various Costco locations where employees confirmed the increases were a national update.

The chicken bake has now been increased a whole dollar more — from $2.99 to $3.99.

This fan-favorite dish is comprised of a hand-rolled crust filled with “chicken breast strips, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses, smoky bacon, creamy Caesar dressing and green onions.”

The food court’s 20-ounce soda will be raised 10 cents more — from 59 cents to 69 cents.

The price hikes may come as a surprise to long-time fans and members as the warehouse giant has retained famously low prices throughout the years.

As grocery and fast food prices continue rising due to inflation, it appears even Costco has been forced to raise fees.

Luckily, these two items seem to be the only ones seeing a price hike for now, with the most popular snack — a Kirkland hot dog and soda combo — remaining unscathed at $1.50.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports food prices were 10.1 percent higher in June 2022 than they were a year ago in May 2021.

“In 2022, food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between 8.5 and 9.5 percent, and food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase between 6.0 and 7.0 percent,” says USDA. “Price increases for food at home and food away from home are expected to exceed historical averages and the inflation rate in 2021.”

So far, there is no other announcement of Costco raising prices for any other food court snack, but that could potentially change, so enjoy those deals while they last.

And if Costco founder Jim Senegal has anything to say about it, it’s: “If you raise the [price of the] effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out.”