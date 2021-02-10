Coroner: Woman with Utah ties died of multiple gunshot wounds in Pennsylvania

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, Penn. (ABC4) – Authorities in Pennsylvania have determined the cause of death of a woman with Utah ties that was found dead along the side of a highway.

ABC4 affiliate WBRE reports 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith of Virginia was found dead along Interstate 80 early Sunday morning. A Pennsylvania coroner has determined her death was the result of multiple gunshot wounds to her head, neck, and throat.

State police are now working to determine how she ended up on the side of the interstate.

Pennsylvania authorities say she is known to have ties to western states like Utah and South Dakota. Investigators now say they believe she traveled through Indiana and Wisconsin between February 4 and 6 before being left on the off-ramp.

WBRE reports Landrith is featured on various modeling websites. According to her biography, she has appeared in more than 50 fashion shows and modeled for hundreds of photographers since 2009. It also states she was a finalist in the 2014 Ms. Manhattan pageant and featured on WE TV’s “America’s It Girl.”

This investigation, deemed a homicide, is ongoing, authorities tell WBRE.