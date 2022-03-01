(ABC4) – Beer fans can enjoy their next cold one knowing it’s eco-friendly.

Beer company Coors Light will be eliminating plastic rings from their packaging around the world.

Officials say the company is investing $85 million into the initiative as the brand transitions to “fully recyclable and sustainably sourced cardboard-wrap carriers later this year.”

(Courtesy of Coors)

The new eco-friendly packaging will debut at a pop-up concept store in NYC called “Plastic-Free Future Mart by Coors Light.” The pop-up is centered on a world with no single-use plastics.

Coors says the new move will save 1.7 million pounds of plastic waste every year.