Conservation groups call on Biden administration to end unlawful environmental practice

UTAH (ABC4) – On Feb. 3, a total of 94 environmental conservation groups came together to sign a letter that called on the Council of Environmental Quality (CEQ) to put an end to an unlawful practice that has recently gained ground among the Forest Service.

The practice contradicts the bedrock environmental law which requires agencies to “look before they leap” before carrying out development projects.

The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) states that agencies must determine and inform the public of the environmental and geographical impacts their construction will have prior to approving logging and road building.

As of recently, a growing practice dubbed “condition-based management” has led agencies to put off analyzing and disclosing the effects of their construction projects until after they have been approved. This makes it impossible for agency officials and citizens to understand how public lands will be affected, and it takes away the opportunity for anyone to impose on the projects.

“For a half-century, NEPA has served as our bedrock environmental law ensuring agency decision-makers and the public are informed before decisions are made that impact the public’s wildlife, clean water, and wildlands,” said Susan Jane Brown of the Western Environmental Law Center, one of the signatories of the letter. “The Forest Service’s ‘condition-based management’ approach is an end-run around the law and undercuts the public’s ability to respond to, and the agency’s ability to understand, the impacts of damaging projects on public lands. It needs to stop.”