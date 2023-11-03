BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut man accused of running an illegal psilocybin mushroom growing operation worth about $8.5 million was arrested Thursday, according to police.

Connecticut State Police arrested 21-year-old Weston Soule after finding a clandestine mushroom-growing factory in his Burlington home.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Hartford Task Force and detectives said they went to the home at 9 a.m. Thursday after a tip from a caller.

When police arrived, officers saw ventilation equipment throughout the home that matched those used in clandestine laboratories, according to state police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detectives acquired a search warrant to enter the home after Soule did not consent to a search Thursday morning.

They went with Soule to a detached garage on the property, where detectives said they found a large mushroom-growing operation. Soule claimed that the type of mushrooms he was growing were not illegal, police said.

Inside the home, officers said they found psilocybin mushrooms – also called magic mushrooms – in various stages of growth. Psilocybin mushrooms are typically consumed for their hallucinogenic effects.

Clandestine mushroom-growing operation found at Soule’s residence. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police) Clandestine mushroom-growing operation found at Soule’s residence. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

Soule admitted that the mushrooms were psilocybin and was arrested, according to police.

The 21-year-old was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory, police said. He was being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.