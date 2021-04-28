Confused a McFlurry spoon for a straw? McDonald’s ready to help ease the embarrassment

(ABC4) – Have you ever mistaken the spoon with your McDonald’s McFlurry for a straw? While you can’t take back the embarrassment, you can get rewarded for the simple mistake.

“While we can’t change the iconic hollow spoon (a key piece of the mixing process), we can help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it,” McDonald’s says.

How, you might ask?

By offering everyone who has ever confused the spoon for a straw – likely all of us – a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 4 at participating McDonald’s locations. You’ll need to scann the offer code in the McDonald’s App and pick up the treat at your local McDonald’s, no purchase necessary.

Caramel Brownie McFlurry | McDonald’s

If you don’t want to leave your house, you can still get a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when you make a minimum $15 purchase exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats from May 3-9.

“Consider it our way of making that salty moment of confusion just a little sweeter.”

For more details, visit McDonald’s website.

The iconic ‘orange drink’ – Hi-C Orange Lavaburst – is in the midst of making a comback to McDonald’s locations nationwide.