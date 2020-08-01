Coke to debut Coke with Coffee Drinks next year

LANSING, Michigan (WLNS) – Coca Cola is mixing it up debuting coke with coffee next year.
It will combine regular coke with Brazilian coffee.
The product will come in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel. It will have double the amount of a regular coke drink.
Coke has launched a coffee product before, Coca-Cola Black, which was 14 years ago. The company said back then, the timing was not right, but now consumer tastes have changed.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.