Close call: Suspected drunk driver narrowly misses family crossing intersection

Phoenix, Ariz. (ABC4 News)- Dramatic video released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a close call for a family crossing an intersection.

The videos show a couple pushing a stroller across a crosswalk when suddenly a Jeep comes barreling through the intersection right at them.

Just as the Jeep is about to hit them, another vehicle, a Chevy Cruz, seemingly comes out of nowhere and slams into the oncoming vehicle, just a few feet away from the family.

The driver of the Jeep, Ernesto Otanez Oveso, and his passenger took off running, Phoenix Police officials said.

Eventually, Oveso was arrested on DUI and aggravated assault charges. Police said he stabbed the car door of a witness who was following him as he tried to get away.

They never found the woman.

The driver of the Chevy Cruz was a 27-year-old woman. She was injured but is expected to survive.

