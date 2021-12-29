Clearwater man arrested for stealing 68 packs of Pokémon cards, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Tuesday for stealing nearly $650 worth of cards from a Pinellas County Walmart, according to the Largo Police Department.

Eric Jermone Drake, 23, of Clearwater was charged with petit theft after police said he walked into a Walmart on Roosevelt Boulevard in Pinellas County and slipped 68 packs of cards into his pocket.

An arrest affidavit alleges Drake took the packs of cards, worth $354, into the store’s bathroom where he removed them from their packets, placed them in his pocket, and left the store.

Five days later, police said Drake returned to the same Walmart and attempted the theft again. This time, an affidavit states he grabbed $292 worth of cards and again walked into the store’s bathroom where he attempted to slip the card packs into his pockets.

At that point, Drake was confronted and escorted to the Largo Police Department.

Police said Drake later admitted to stealing the cards on both occasions. The total value of the card packs was $647.14.