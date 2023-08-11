SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing relief to victims of the recent deadly wildfires in Maui, according to a release.

Church officials said they are providing basic needs and temporary shelter to those affected by the wildfires, which is currently still burning on the Hawaiian island.

The Church has reportedly provided two meetinghouses as shelters while two others, located in the fire zones in Lahaina, are undamaged and also serving as shelters.

“Water and other basic needs are being provided to evacuees in these areas,” Church officials said. “The Church will continue to respond as needed based on coordination with civil authorities and community relief organizations.”

A release states that limited cell towers and phone lines are making it tough for Church leaders to contact many congregational members. However, officials said all missionaries in these areas are accounted for.

Many are expected to help with relief efforts.

“At this time, leaders have received no reports of deaths or serious injuries among Latter-day Saints in the disaster area,” the release states.

Hundreds of people, however, remain unaccounted for.

Congregational leaders will reportedly give out needed supplies to Latter-day Saints and their neighbors “regardless of religious affiliation,” the release states. “Wards, families and individuals are encouraged to participate in local relief projects where practical,” Church officials said.

If you would like to help, here is a dedicated Maui wildfire donation page where you can donate directly toward those impacted by the tragedy.