Rendering of Fort Worth, TX Temple (Courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced groundbreaking dates for two new temples in California and Texas.

The first temple, which will be built in Modesto, California, is set to break ground on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy and First Counselor in the North America West Area Presidency, will offer the dedicatory prayer.

The temple will be built on an over 17-acre site next to an existing meetinghouse, which is located at 4300 Dale Rd., Modesto. It will be single-story, sized at around 30,000 square feet, according to a release.

Church President Russell M. Nelson also announced temples in Bakersfield and San Jose at the April 2023 general conference.

Rendering of Fort Worth, TX Temple (Courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Map of Fort Worth, TX Temple (Courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Rendering of Modesto, CA Temple (Courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Map of Modesto, CA Temple (Courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The second temple, which will be built in Fort Worth, Texas, is set to break ground on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Elder Jose L. Alonso, General Authority Seventy and First Counselor in the North America Southwest Area Presidency, will offer the dedicatory prayer.

The temple will be built on an over 9-acre site, north of Southwest Hulen St. and Greenridge Dr., Burleson. It will be single-story, sized at around 30,000 square feet, the release stated.

There are currently plans to build two more temples in Austin and Prosper.

There are nearly 730,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 1,130 congregations in California, while Texas is home to more than 378,000 members in nearly 750 congregations.

Attendance at each groundbreaking event will be by invitation only.