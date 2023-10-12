LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Country artist Chris Stapleton is apologizing to fans and rescheduling several shows after he says a sickness has left him “unable to perform” for some time.

Upcoming weekend shows in Texas and Louisiana will be postponed until mid-November, the singer-songwriter announced on Instagram.

“To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston, and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” Stapleton wrote. “I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor’s orders am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal.”

Stapleton is currently on his All-American Road Show tour. His next regularly scheduled concert is set for next Thursday in San Antonio.

The three canceled shows are being rescheduled for Nov. 16–18. Tickets can still be used for the rescheduled date, but those who can no longer attend are advised to contact their source of purchase within the next seven days to request a refund.

“I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November,” Stapleton said.

The shows will also include special guest Nikki Lane. The country star’s rescheduled shows are now set to take place after the release of his highly anticipated new album, “Higher,” which is coming out on Nov. 10.