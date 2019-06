SALT LAKE CITy (ABC4 News) Chipotle is offering it’s employees a new bonus program. The Mexican food chain wants to give its employees some extra pay.

But first, employees must meet certain criteria, and their stores must meet sales and cash flow goals. If those quotas are met, Chipotle will pay employees a bonus each quarter equal to one week’s pay.

The chain already offers its employees free food, tuition reimbursement and medical insurance.