Chili’s unveils new chicken sandwich to ‘put all others to shame’

A Chili’s restaurant neon sign stands lit in El Paso, Tex., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(ABC4) – Another contender has entered the chicken sandwich competition, and this one aims to “put all other chicken sandwiches to shame.”

For a limited time, you can try out the Chili’s Chicken Sandwich. Through the month of May, My Chili’s Rewards members can order the hand-battered, hand-breaded chicken sandwich.

The sandiwch features a toasted brioche bun and Chili’s ‘Secret Sauce,’ served with fries.

Chili’s Chicken Sandwich (Chili’s)

For more information on how to become a loyalty member and snag this new sandwich, click here.

Burger King recently announced its contender in the ongoing chicken sandwich war – the Ch’King, which will be available nationwide starting June 3.

Popeyes debuted a chicken sandwich in 2019, which promptly sold out. Ever since, chicken sandwich competition in the fast-food industry only heated up.

KFC offered a fried chicken and donut sandwich in February 2020. Wendy’s recently launched a new Classic Chicken Sandwich, and Chick-fil-A made the competition hotter with its Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich.

McDonald’s began offering three new chicken sandwiches nationwide in February.

