Children can have their holiday wishlist granted by USPS’s Operation Santa

(ABC4) – Now that the holiday season is nearing, most people may be thinking of the gifts they’ll receive this year. But the spirit of Christmas is also about the season of giving.

This holiday, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is hosting “Operation Santa,” a sweet way to grant the holiday wishes of children across the country. The Operation Santa program has been running for 109 years.

Parents can have their child write a holiday wishlist to Santa this year and officially send it to The North Pole. Kids who are interested can send a letter to Santa Claus at 123 Elf Road North Pole, 88888.

“The nondenominational program is intended to help as many deserving families as possible experience a happy holiday season,” says the USPS.

Wishlists will be fulfilled by donors who can view the letters on USPS’ site and choose to grant the wishlists they’d like. Wishlists can include anything, but the more specific the wishes are, the easier they will be to fulfill.

Requests that include details such as sizes, colors, styles, favorite authors, book titles, toys, etc. will make gifting easier. Letters must include a full return address and must be postmarked by December 10 to be considered.

“When someone writes a letter, it is opened by Santa’s elves, and for safety reasons, all personally identifiable information of the letter writer is removed,” says the USPS.

Donors can go online, view letters, and fulfill them either as a team (such as with friends or coworkers) or individually. Since 1912, USPS has been officially responding to holiday letters every year. The program relies on the purchases of stamps, products, and services to run the program — no tax dollars are allotted for the initiative.

“That simple act of kindness has led to a very successful holiday program benefitting deserving kids and families throughout the United States,” says the USPS. “Whether you believe in Santa or not, the nondenominational program is intended to help as many deserving families as possible experience a happy holiday season.”

To check out the program and grant children’s wishes, click here.