Child Tax Credit: New IRS tool aims to get checks to your mailbox faster

(ABC4) – Feel like it has taken a while for your Child Tax Credit payment to come in the mail? Have you moved recently? A new tool from the Internal Revenue Service aims to get paper Child Tax Credit payments to families.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration called for monthly payments – Child Tax Credit payments – to go to parents starting in July. If you have children and file taxes, chances are you have already seen two of these payments. For the rest of this year only, the child tax credit has increased from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child. Parents of children under age 6 would be eligible for an even larger $3,600 total credit. The plan also includes $3,000 benefits to the parents of 17-year-olds who meet plan qualifications. Previously, children had to be 16 or younger.

Up to half of that credit will be distributed over the final six months of this year, meaning a typical parent of one kid over 6 can expect a $250 payment later this month as the first of six installments of the advanced payment of $1,500. There are also phase-outs on the increased benefits based on income.

While most will likely receive their child tax credit via direct deposit, the IRS reports some are receiving a physical check in the mail. In order to avoid mailing delays or having a check return as undeliverable, the IRS has launched a new tool to allow any family receiving the monthly payments to update their mailing address.

You can now have your September check and all future checks sent to your new address by mail using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal. The IRS says for any chances to take effect in September, you will need to complete the request in the portal before 10 p.m. MT on Monday, August 30. You will still be able to make changes after that date, but it will not take effect until October.

Changes made to your address in the Child Tax Credit Update Portal will also be used for all future IRS correspondence. This includes a year-end summary statement to all taxpayers who have received Child Tax Credit payments during 2021 and having a current address on file with the IRS ensures prompt delivery for this statement.

In addition to updating your address, the Child Tax Credit Update Portal also allows you to switch from receiving paper checks to direct deposit, change the account in which the direct deposit is made, or stop monthly payments for the rest of 2021. Here are some reasons why you may want to opt out of the monthly payments.

The IRS says it plans to introduce new updates to the portal as well, including adding or removing children in most situations, reporting a change in marital status, or reporting a significant change in income. For the latest on the Child Tax Credit Payments, click here.