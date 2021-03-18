Child killed in accident with Peloton equipment

(ABC4) – A child is dead after a reported accident involving a piece of Peloton equipment, according to the company’s CEO.

In a recent post to Peloton’s website, CEO John Foley says he “recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+ resulting in, unthinkably, a death.”

“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” Foley says.

He goes on to encourage Peloton users to keep children and pets away from the company’s exercise equipment at all times and, when not using the Tread+, to remove the safety key and store it out of reach of kids.

“We are always looking for new ways to ensure that you have the best experience with our products, and we are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents.”

Tread+ is one of Peloton’s treadmills.

