Chief of police arrested over LeBaron family massacre

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, men carry the remains of Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, who were killed by drug cartel gunmen, before they are buried at a family cemetery in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico. Extended families gathered Thursday, Nov. 28, for the traditional meal in Colonia LeBaron, where three women and six children were killed in the Nov. 4 ambush. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

Janos, Chihuahua (KVIA ABC) – Fidel Alejandro Villegas Villegas, the Chief of police for Janos, Chihuahua has been arrested in connection with the massacre of nine women and children, according to Mexican media and Reuters.

Janos Mayor Sebastian Efrain Pineda confirmed the arrest of Villegas to local media. Pineda reported Villegas was taken to Mexico City after his detention, as of Thursday night authorities had not released any more information or the alleged role Villegas might have taken in the shooting deaths of the family members.

A suspected drug cartel shot and killed three women and six children, members of the LeBaron family, in northern Mexico in November. Authorities have said the attack was the result of a conflict between groups linked to the Sinaloa and Juárez cartels, however the LeBaron family has rejected the claim.