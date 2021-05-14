Chick-fil-A to pilot delivery service

(ABC4) – Chick-fil-A is looking to bring its menu right to your door.

The national chicken chain says it is piloting “a new concept focused on variety, delivery, and innovation,” called Little Blue Menu.

That name stems from founder S. Truett Cathy’s original “blue” menu at the Hapeville Dwarf House, which was continually changing to give customers what they wanted most.

Chick-fil-A reports Little Blue Menu “will harness the entrepreneurial spirit and hospitality of Chick-fil-A” by serving the classic menu plus a variety of different cuisines.

“Think salads, roasted chicken, wings and more — all made under one roof, arriving in one bundled order,” the company says.

While more details are coming later this summer, Chick-fil-A says the pilot will launch in Nashville in the coming months and Atlanta in 2022.

Chick-fil-A, like many others, is facing supply chain shortages. Earlier this month, the company imposed a limit on the number of sauces you’ll receive.