Chick-fil-A to cut two items from menu

(ABC4) – Chick-fil-A will drop two items from its menu that might affect your morning routine.

According to a statement shared with TODAY, Chick-fil-A says the bagel and decaf hot coffee will be removed from the national menu later this spring.

Several size offerings will also be consolidated, according to the statement, and some regular menu items will be downsized – the chick nugget kid’s meal will only be a five-count while milkshake, coffee, and ice cream cone sizes will be pared down.

Chick-fil-A is not the first chain to make changes to their menu amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July, Taco Bell removed several items from its menu in order to streamline operations, according to a release. McDonald’s cut items from its menu in March to make things easier for its employees.

Chick-fil-A recently rolled out a new chicken sandwich option – a grilled version of its spicy chick sandwich that became available nationwide on January 25.