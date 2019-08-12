Chick-fil-A is now serving mac & cheese

(CNN/WAVY) — Chick-fil-A’s menu just got a little cheesier.

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A is launching its version of an American classic as a side dish option.

Macaroni and cheese will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals…. Or just by itself.

The new mac and cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A executive director of menu and packaging, said a statement.

Chick-fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, parmesan, and romano.

The chain says mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

Prices vary by market, but you can find a side order of Mac & Cheese at a many Hampton Roads locations for around $2.35.

What others are reading: