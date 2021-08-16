Check your pantry: Some hamburger, hot dog buns recalled

(ABC4) – If you were preparing to have a cookout with some hamburgers or hot dogs, check your buns first – they may be part of a national recall.

Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling some of its Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the products possibly being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

The recall comes after Hostess says it was notified of the possible contaminations by its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries. To date, there have been no reports of illness related to this issue.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Health individuals may suffer short-term symptoms like a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

In pregnant women, the FDA says Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

The FDA says Salmonella is an organism that can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

Buns affected by this recall were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retails stores throughout the U.S.

Affected hamburger buns have a UPC of 888109110987 with best-by dates between Aug. 13 and Oct. 4. Affected hot dog buns have a UPC of 888109110970 with best-by dates between Aug. 13 and Sept. 30.

Here are photos of the affected products:

Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns (Hostess/FDA)

Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns (Hostess/FDA)

No other Hostess products are affected by this recall.

If you have purchased an affected product, you are urged to dispose of them or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, you are encouraged to call 1-800-483-7253 and also visit hostesscakes.com.