BOISE, Idaho (ABC4) — Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial is never boring; on day 10 a witness talked about Lori’s affair with Chad, and how Lori’s husband confronted her about it.

It began with a PowerPoint of data from Lori’s husband, Charles’ iCloud account. Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake questioned Detective Nathan Duncan, who first took the stand Thursday, you can read about that day here.

While detectives were looking at Charles’ iCloud account, they found several indications that Lori was having an affair with Chad and that Charles confronted Lori about it. In one text message conversation, Charles sent Lori multiple messages stating she needed to explain herself, or that he was going to contact Tammy, and said “Her game was up.”

Charles also sent emails to both Tammy and Chad about the affair. He sent two emails to Tammy, the second one said, “Your husband and my wife are having an affair. It’s devastating, I know.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He sent Chad the following, “I’m Lori’s husband, but I’m sure you already knew this.[…] Either you or Lori need to tell me what’s going on or this will be exposed for all to see,” Charles said in the email. “And does your wife know you have several of Lori’s dance videos? Explain how that is. She sent them to you in January at your request.”

Duncan then read several text messages from Charles to Lori. “You accused me of infidelity, but it’s you who has been having an affair. It keeps killing me, but maybe that’s your goal,” Charles said. “The fact you will continue to go to the temple after all you’ve done shocks me. There really is something wrong with you. You have to be exposed for what you are.”

Charles also asked Lori for an explanation a few weeks before he was killed. “You have destroyed me. I have never been lower in my life. Please explain. we have a son to raise, but that’s all we have in common,” Charles said. “You owe me an apology for all the false accusations you’ve made. I’ve been entirely faithful to you since the first day we met. I deserve an apology from you. Please respect that much.”

Charles also allegedly texted Lori on July 1, 2019, that he was going to go to Idaho and talk to Tammy Daybell. He was killed 10 days later by Lori’s brother. To read more about that click here.