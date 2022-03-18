(ABC4) – On March 17, Chad Daybell’s attorney argued that his client’s murder trial should be held separately from his accomplice’s, Lori Daybell.

According to East Idaho News, John Prior’s motion to sever the cases was held via Zoom before District Judge Steven Boyce. Daybell, present beside Prior, was mute throughout the entire hearing.

Lori and Chad, her fifth husband, are charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder as well as first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tammy Daybell–Chad’s ex-wife–and two of Lori’s children: seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

“We have a trial that is set for January and it’s fast approaching. There’s a significant amount of preparation that needs to be done and there is going to be a significant difference as to how I prepare in the event the case is joined or separate,” East Idaho News noted Prior saying, adding that he argued, “if the cases and trial are not severed, the Defendant Chad Guy Daybell will not be afforded a fair and impartial trial,” in a motion for severance filed in September of 2021.

Lori Daybell was found incompetent for trial due to mental health reasons after a psychological assessment was conducted on her, and her trial has thus been on hold since June of 2021. However, East Idaho News revealed that a closed hearing was held for Lori on March 11 of 2022.

The local Idaho news outlet disclosed that Fermont Prosecuting Attorney, Lindsey Blake, requested Boyce to hold off on his decision until more information regarding Lori’s case surfaces.

“It would be most appropriate in the interest of judicial economy and to preserve all rights of the parties that Ms. Vallow Daybell also be allowed to be heard regarding a motion to sever since this also affects her trial rights,” Blake said. “We believe that until a decision on the say in her case is made, it would be premature to factor that into the decision to sever the cases.”

At this time, the joint trial for the Daybells is set to begin in January in Ada County, Idaho, as has been estimated to last around 10 weeks.

However, Blake noted that this process could double if the cases are severed. She divulged that “it would take 20 weeks to replicate some of the same evidence, require us to call all the same witnesses, and use all the same staff and resources to do those trials.”

In contrast, East Idaho News shared that Prior argued that his defense strategy will alter based on whether the cases remain joint or not. He has requested Boyce to issue his decision sooner rather than later.

“I don’t want any delay, Judge. I need a decision one way or the other whether this thing is going to be severed because I have a significant amount of preparation that I’m going to need to do and there’s going to be an impact on which way this goes,” Prior said.

At this time, East Idaho News has confirmed that Boyce is considering both arguments and will be issuing his decision in writing.