CDC links onions to salmonella outbreak in 37 states

(ABC4) – The Centers for Disease Control says that a salmonella outbreak affecting 37 states is due largely in part to whole red, white, and yellow onions.

The onions, which came from Chihuahua, Mexico, have sickened 652 people from 37 states and hospitalized 129.

According to the CDC, interviews with sick people showed that 75% of them ate or possibly ate raw onions or dishes that likely contained raw onions before they became sick. Multiple ill people reported eating at the same restaurants.

The outbreak strain was identified in a sample of cilantro and lime from a restaurant condiment cup collected from a sick person’s home.

An investigation determined that ProSource Inc. supplied the whole onions to many of the restaurants that sick people ate at.

Investigators are working to figure out if other onions or suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

Here’s what the CDC says you should do if you have whole onions in your home: