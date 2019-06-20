Casting call: Gameshow ‘Don’t’ from Executive Producer Ryan Reynolds now casting!

ABC is looking for teams of four to compete in a new game show.

The show, called, “Don’t” was created by Banijay Studios North America and executive producer Ryan Reynolds.

Every episode will feature one team of four tackling hilarious tasks each with the rule: Don’t! There are no eliminations so all team members will split the winnings equally.

Team up with your brothers, sisters, moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws, neighbors, co-workers or friends for the chance to win a big cash prize.

Don’t wait to apply! Applicants must be at least 18 years or older.

Visit dontcasting.com to apply.

