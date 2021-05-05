Carole Baskin launches cryptocurrency, $CAT

FILE – In this July 20, 2017 file photo, Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the property near Tampa, Fla. Baskin was married to Jack “Don” Lewis, whose 1997 disappearance remains unsolved and is the subject of a new Netflix series “Tiger King.” (Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

(ABC4) – Interested in cryptocurrency? Your options just got a bit bigger.

Carole Baskin, infamous for her role in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” has joined the cryptocurrency field.

The coin, called cat, rocketed “up to #35 out of 117” after its launch, according to Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida.

“I’m purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip,” she posted to Twitter Tuesday.

I'm purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip because we just launched $cat on https://t.co/pH2gCNtQGf Rocketing up to #35 out of 117 & thinking of ways to reward those who join our "pride" of big cat lovers! Learn more at https://t.co/FTxA8iVV0V pic.twitter.com/PxFiXJqA5k — CaroleBaskin (@carole_baskin) May 4, 2021

Like other cryptocurrencies, $cat is not a currency or investment, but a “purr-ency” currently serving as a “fan token for supports of Big Cat Rescue,” according to a release from the rescue.

While there are no current benefits of collecting the coin, Baskin says they are “thinking of ways to reward those who join our ‘pride’ of big cat lovers!” This includes virtual visits with cats and NFTs launching in about two weeks, according to Big Cat Rescue.

Baskin says she is “investigating crypto currencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up.”

For more about $cat, visit Big Cat Rescue’s site.

Baskin gained popularity thanks to “Tiger King,” which focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” a former Oklahoma zookeeper. He was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, who had tried to shut him down, accusing the Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.