Capitol rioters meant to ‘capture and assassinate’ officials, says report

A pro-Trump mob confronts U.S. Capitol police outside the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (ABC4) – Federal prosecutors are offering an ominous new assessment of last week’s riot in the Capitol, saying in a court filing that rioters intended “to capture and assassinate elected officials,” according to a Reuters report.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to detain Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man and QAnon conspiracy theorist who was photographed in horns and fur. Chansley most recently made headlines after reports stated he would receive an organic diet while in custody.

According to Reuters, a detention memo from Justice Department lawyers in Arizona goes into greater detail about the FBI’s investigation into Chansley, saying he left a note for Vice President Mike Pence warning that “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

“Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors say the charges against Chansely “involve active participation in an insurrection attempting to violently overthrow the United States government,” and warned that “the insurrection is still in progress,” Reuters reports.

Over 80 criminal charges have been brought against those involved in the Capitol riot.

Among those charged are retired Air Force officer Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., who carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he meant “to take hostages” during the riot; self-proclaimed Utah video journalist John Sullivan who turned over video he took of the riot to investigators; Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller; the man photographed in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office; and the CEO of an Illinois-based tech company.