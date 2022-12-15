QUEENS, NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two men are accused of operating an unlicensed marijuana dispensary out of a converted school bus in Queens, District Attorney Melinda Katz said Thursday.

Sales were made just blocks from nearby schools, she said. Omar Herrera, 32, and David Reilly, 47, were charged with criminal sale of cannabis in the second and third degrees, criminal possession of cannabis in the third degree, unlawful sale of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Herrera and Reilly allegedly operated Beach Boyz Budz daily while parked across from Rockaway Ferry Dock. Prosecutors allege they were trying to attract business from people getting on and off the ferry.

Members of the Queens District Attorney’s Detective Bureau, helped by members of the New York City Sherriff’s Office, seized more than a pound of cannabis plant and around 274 pre-rolls during the investigation. They also seized 10 1,000 milligram bottles containing cannabis syrup, two jars of cannabis crumble, 49 bags of edibles and 29 cannabis vape pens.

“Stores, trucks and other outlets currently selling recreational marijuana are doing so illegally. What consumers are buying from these sellers is not regulated and most certainly has not been tested by the state,” Katz said. “Private testing has found that the cannabis products sold through these illegal operations often contain harmful contaminants. And the illegal dealers are undercutting the legal sellers before they are even able to get started, translating into lost tax revenue and lost funding for essential public services.”