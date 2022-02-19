Calling all Disney adults: Storyliving by Disney has officially launched

(ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with the phrase “Disney adult,” it’s a nickname meant to poke fun at those of us who are still repping Mickey ears late into our twenties. However, the majority of this group has no shame in their passion for Pixar.

Now is a better time than ever to be a Disney adult – or a Disney kid, for that matter. As of Feb. 16, the company announced its newest project, “Storyliving by Disney.”

As stated in a press release, Storyliving are the vibrant, new, master-planned home communities that will be popping up around the country, infused with Disney magic – and pixie dust, of course.

The project’s name comes from Disney’s hope that these niche neighborhoods will lead residents to foster new relationships, while – you guessed it – writing the next chapter in their storybook.

Disney cast members will bring fun to operating the community association. A club membership in one of these neighborhoods will earn you access to curated experiences, such as live performances and private cooking classes.

As one might guess, Disney revealed that the first Storyliving community, dubbed Cotino, will be nestled in the heartland of Walt Disney’s legacy, the Coachella Valley in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Every Disney adult knows that this stunning mountain-ringed valley was once Walt’s favorite place to escape from reality.

The company will be working with real estate developers as well as expert home builders in growing these communities.

At this time, other possible locations for Storyliving are under exploration.