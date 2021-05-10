California police officers go on special Mother’s Day flower run after delivery driver arrested for DUI

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (ABC4) – Some California police officers were determined to make sure mothers were given the Mother’s Day they deserve.

Officers from the Fairfield Police Department in Fairfield, Calif. spent the holiday delivering flowers after a delivery driver involved in a collision was arrested for DUI.

Once law enforcement arrested the driver, they realized there was still a car full of bouquets that needed to be delivered.

The officers then finished the remaining flower deliveries

“Happy Mother’s Day Fairfield. Hopefully we get the flowers to their destinations on time,” the Fairfield Police Department said in a Facebook post.

