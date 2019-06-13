California deputy dies after shooting; Utah man faces murder charge

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 News) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced one of its own has died after a shooting, and a Utah man was arrested as a suspect.

At a news conference Wednesday evening, the department announced the death of 50-year-old Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano.

30-year-old Rhett Mckenzie Nelson of St. George, Utah

Solano, who was off-duty and in civilian clothes, was waiting for his food at a Jack in the Box when he was shot once in the back of the head, police said.

Police arrested Rhett Nelson, 30, as a suspect. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop.

Nelson is believed to have shot and killed another man an hour before shooting Solano, police said.

Police said the suspect’s father, Dr. Bradley Nelson, contacted authorities after Nelson called him on Wednesday and allegedly admitted involvement in both shootings.

LA County Sheriff's Department give update after deputy shot WATCH: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department holds press conference after off-duty was shot in the head. Police have arrested a 30-year-old Utah man was a suspect. Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department announces the death of Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano.

Investigators said, “there is a possibility suspect Rhett Nelson may have been involved in additional criminal incidents since entering California.”

His most recent booking photo was released in an effort to find any possible, additional victims.

If the public or other law enforcement agencies have information involving Nelson, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call homicide investigators at 323-890-5500.