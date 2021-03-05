California congressman files lawsuit against Trump for Capitol riot

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4) – A California lawmaker has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.
ABC4 affiliate KRON reports U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell filed the lawsuit, alleging Trump, his lawyer Rudy Guiliani, and Donald Trump Jr., helped incite the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
An excerpt of the lawsuit obtained by KRON says:
“Trump implored the crowd to ‘fight like hell’ and ‘walk down Pennsylvania Avenue . . . to the Capitol.’ According to an analysis of cell phone location data, approximately 40% of the rally attendees did just that.
As a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendants’ express calls for violence at the rally, a violent job attacked the U.S. Capitol. Many participants in the attack have since revealed that they were acting on what they believed to be former President Trump’s orders in service of their country.”
Congressman Swalwell served as a House impeachment manager during Trump’s most recent tiral. KRON reports he was in the Capitol when the rioters broke down glass and doors to disrupt a session on certifying the election results.
In a statement, he said the attack “terrorized lawmakers and prevented us from doing our job of certifying the votes of the American people.”
Swalwell claims Alabama’s U.S. representative Mo Brooks, who spoke at Trump’s rally on Jan. 6 ahead of the pro-Trump attack, had his own role in undermining election results.
The lawsuit, according to KRON, cites several Trump tweets as evidence in the former president’s alleged incitement.
In a tweet he posted just one day before the Capitol riot, Trump said “thousands of people pouring into D.C. … won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen.”
Trump was impeached by the House, for a second time, on an “incitement of insurrection” charge. However, the Senate voted to acquit the former president.