California congressman files lawsuit against Trump for Capitol riot

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., questions Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, and State Department official David Hale, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4) – A California lawmaker has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

ABC4 affiliate KRON reports U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell filed the lawsuit, alleging Trump, his lawyer Rudy Guiliani, and Donald Trump Jr., helped incite the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

An excerpt of the lawsuit obtained by KRON says:

“Trump implored the crowd to ‘fight like hell’ and ‘walk down Pennsylvania Avenue . . . to the Capitol.’ According to an analysis of cell phone location data, approximately 40% of the rally attendees did just that.

As a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendants’ express calls for violence at the rally, a violent job attacked the U.S. Capitol. Many participants in the attack have since revealed that they were acting on what they believed to be former President Trump’s orders in service of their country.”

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Surveillance video showed members of Congress being evacuated during the riot at the US Capitol, January 6, 2021 (Nexstar)

Congressman Swalwell served as a House impeachment manager during Trump’s most recent tiral. KRON reports he was in the Capitol when the rioters broke down glass and doors to disrupt a session on certifying the election results.

In a statement, he said the attack “terrorized lawmakers and prevented us from doing our job of certifying the votes of the American people.”

Today, I filed a civil claim against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudolph Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks for inciting an attack against the Capitol that terrorized lawmakers and prevented us from certifying the votes of the American people.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/wmSMcEzeL6 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 5, 2021

Swalwell claims Alabama’s U.S. representative Mo Brooks, who spoke at Trump’s rally on Jan. 6 ahead of the pro-Trump attack, had his own role in undermining election results.

The lawsuit, according to KRON, cites several Trump tweets as evidence in the former president’s alleged incitement.

In a tweet he posted just one day before the Capitol riot, Trump said “thousands of people pouring into D.C. … won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen.”

Trump was impeached by the House, for a second time, on an “incitement of insurrection” charge. However, the Senate voted to acquit the former president.