Burger King takes dig at Chick-fil-A, will donate to LGBTQ organization

(ABC4) – Burger King, while taking a dig at Chick-fil-A, says a portion of its chicken sandwich sales will go toward supporting an LGBTQ civil rights organization.

Recently, Burger King launched the Ch’King, joining the nationwide chicken sandwich war.

To mark the launch of Ch’King, and the LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Burger King announced 40 cents of each chicken sandwich sold throughout June will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign, with a max donation of $250,000.

“The Ch’King says LGBTQ+ rights!” Burger King posted to Twitter. “During Pride month (even on Sundays) your chicken sandwich craving can do good!”

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights!



during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch'King sold 🏳️‍🌈 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays and for donating to two Christian charities known for their history of opposing LGBT rights. In 2019, Chick-fil-A reportedly cut charitable ties with those charities.

Burger King recently came under fire after its United Kingdom division tweeted, “Women belong in the kitchen,” on International Women’s Day.