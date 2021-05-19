Burger King joins ‘Ch’King’ sandwich war

(ABC4) – The chicken sandwich war continues, and a new competitor has joined the ring.
Burger King has launched the new, hand-breaded Ch’King, which will be available nationwide starting June 3.
When you order a Ch’King on the Burger King app or website, the company says you will get a gree Whopper on your order when the new sandwich becomes available. This offer is only available until June 20, 2021.
Popeyes debuted a chicken sandwich in 2019, which promptly sold out. Ever since, chicken sandwich competition in the fast-food industry only heated up.
KFC offered a fried chicken and donut sandwich in February 2020. Wendy’s recently launched a new Classic Chicken Sandwich, and Chick-fil-A made the competition hotter with its Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich.
McDonald’s began offering three new chicken sandwiches nationwide in February.