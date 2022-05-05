UTAH (ABC4) – With July 4th just around the corner, Budweiser is excited to launch its new and improved patriotic cans.

This year, Budweiser is getting more spirited than ever with the design of its patriotic beer cans. The Budweiser name will be removed and replaced with the word “Freedom,” while the “King of Beers” slogan will be swapped out with the words “Let it Ring.”

The limited-edition cans will be dressed up in red, white, and blue colors, featuring stars and stripes and a bald eagle.

For this special release, Budweiser, a brand dedicated to supporting the military for over 100 years and honoring those who have fallen serving the U.S., is once again partnering with Folds of Honor. For every case of Freedom cans sold between May 16 and July 4, Budweiser will donate to Folds of Honor in support of educational scholarships for both spouses and children of fallen and disabled American service-members.

Budweiser Freedom cans are available in packs of 15, 18, 20, 24, 30, and 36 12 ounce cans wherever Budweiser is sold.