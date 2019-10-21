‘Bro! We’re in the tornado!’ Man records scary video from inside Dallas-area twister

RICHARDSON, Texas (KXAN) — A North Texas man is safe after recording video of a tornado hitting his home Sunday night.

A friend of Aamer Alasaad says he shot the video in Richardson, Texas after his home’s roof caved in. The same storms left a trail of damage across North Texas.

Alasaad is actually at what appears to be a door to a patio. The wind is tossing around blinds, you can see debris getting thrown around and hear Alasaad yelling, “Bro, we’re in the tornado!”

On Twitter, Alasaad later called it a “very insane experience” and that he went outside because he had to get a closer look.

It should also go without saying that this is extremely dangerous and you should not venture outside during a tornado.