‘Bovine Unit’ thanked for ending Wisconsin car chase

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (ABC4) – Wisconsin authorities are thanking a group of cows for putting their hooves down and stopping a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit spanned 13 miles in Barron County – the center of attention in 2018 for the kidnapping of Jayme Closs – before coming to a stop on a farm, thanks to a herd of cattle.

“We would be remiss if we didn’t thank the Barron County Bovine Unit for jumping into the fray when the vehicle came into their patrol area,” the sheriff’s office say. “That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade.”

Authorities say no humans or cows were injured during the incident, and the driver was taken into custody.