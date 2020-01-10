Border patrol increases security after Iranian attack

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Border patrol is increasing security following tensions with Iran.



“As the agency charged with safeguarding the American people and the nation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection remains vigilant and is operating with an enhanced security posture at U.S. ports of entry,” said the Department of Homeland Security agency in a written statement.



The statement goes on to say, “CBP has understood Iran and its proxies to be a very capable adversary for some time.”



Travelers may experience increased wait times and additional screening.



“CBP is committed to protecting the civil rights and civil liberties of every individual whom we encounter.”

