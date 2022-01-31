Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US

FILE – With the Founders Library in the background, a young man reads on Howard University campus July 6, 2021, in Washington. Nationwide, American colleges and universities saw a 4% annual increase in international students this fall, according to survey results released Monday, Nov. 15, by the Institute of International Education. But that follows a decrease of 15% last year, the steepest decline since the institute began publishing data in 1948. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

In a warning to students, school officials say some of the threats were directed at academic buildings.

Georgia’s Albany State University warned students and faculty on social media that “a bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University’s academic buildings.”

Similar threats were made to Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University, all historically Black institutions.