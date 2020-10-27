Body of missing hip-hop artist found in car trunk after crash in Florida

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Miami-Dade police said authorities found the body of an aspiring hip-hop artist inside the trunk of a Virginia man’s car after he crashed on a Miami highway.

Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain, 25

Robert Deupree Avery Coltrain was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Brian Trotter.

A police report said Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday.

Authorities towed Coltrain’s car to a mall, where they smelled rotting flesh coming from the vehicle. Officials said troopers were suspicious after observing buzzing flies near the car, according to WKMG.

When troopers opened the trunk, they found Trotter’s body “wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition,” according to a police report.

Trotter was last seen on Oct. 17 leaving his home in Virginia with Coltrain. Police said Coltrain and Trotter were longtime friends.

It’s unclear whether Coltrain had an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.