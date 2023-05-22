CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a woman found dead in the woods near I-80 as Ivana Meandzija from Utah.

According to WTAJ, police say Meandzija was found by a construction worker near the westbound off-ramp 123 of Interstate 80 in Clearfield County around 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

An autopsy report on Meandzija was completed on May 3. Her family has been notified of her death.

The cause of death remains under investigation pending an autopsy and toxicology report.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield County is asking anyone who had driven through the area between Saturday, April 29, to Tuesday, May 2, to contact them with any information.