Blades flying off spark recall of fans sold at Home Depot

(ABC4) – Have you bought a fan from Home Depot recently? It may be part of a recall affecting about 182,000 units.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall is for Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor ceiling fans because the blades can detach while the fan is in use.

Here is a list of affected fans:

Ceiling Fan Finish UPC # Matte White 082392519186 Matte Black 082392519193 Black 082392599195 Polished Nickel 082392599188

UPC numbers can be found on a silver rating label located on the top of the fan housing assembly.

CPSC says that if you have a fan included in this recall, you should immediately stop using the ceiling gans and inspect the ceiling fans using the instructions at www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm.

If you see blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection, CPSC reports that you should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.

There have been 47 reports of blades detaching from the fan, including two reports of the blade hitting a person and four reports of the blade causing property damage.

Affected fans were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online from April 2020 through October 2020.