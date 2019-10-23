Birmingham PD: Body of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney believed to have been found in dumpster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Starting the press conference, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said that Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, the 3-year-old girl who had been missing, for 10 days, was likely dead.

Smith said remains were found in a dumpster in town.

“We found the remains of a child that we believe to be Kamille,” Smith said.

Smith said kidnapping and murder charges would be placed against Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked every resident in Birmingham to stand in solidarity for McKinney’s family.

“More than ever, this family needs us all,” Woodfin said. “So tongiht, we mourn as one.”

Woodfin also took the time to speak to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s family.

“To the family of Kamille, I speak on behalf of all the residents and the city and that we know that your pain, your grief, your tears, your anger, your sadness, your many questions and your pain are not ignored,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin encouraged the community to keep McKinney’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

8 p.m.

BPD holds press conference

The Birmingham Police Department is holding a press conference in the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney kidnapping case at 8 p.m. at BPD headquarters.

11 a.m.

Mayor Woodfin pleads for public to find Cupcake

After the Birmingham City Council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin addressed the public about the necessity of finding Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Woodfin stated,

I spoke to a group of women this morning and truthfully what I share with them I share with you. To be a mother, to be an aunt, a grandmother, to be a niece, I can’t imagine that being my daughter. So it’s tough for Kamille’s mother and father. It’s tough for her grandparents, all of the who I have met. To see the look on their face, to see the hurt in their heart the genuine concern for where their grandchild is. That family does not bear that alone. I think what I have seen in the last 9 days in Birmingham is the overwhelming grief and all of us being tuned in to Kamille’s whereabouts. Collectively we’re all concerned about where she is. If you have any information call Birmingham Police Department, call CrimeStoppers. Prayer goes out to Kamille’s family and her return, finding where she is. We need people or the person, whoever has the information, to please come forward. Mayor Woodfin

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin pleads for anyone who knows about where Kamille McKinney may be to call Birmingham police. pic.twitter.com/TB6nO2dPNZ — Anna Beahm (@_AnnaBeahm) October 22, 2019

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.

