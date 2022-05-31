(ABC4) – A group of Senate Democrats and Republicans are meeting on Zoom Tuesday to continue negotiations on passing new gun laws in America.

The renewed talks come after a deadly month of shootings, including last week’s Texas school shooting,

The discussion includes expanding background checks, red flag laws and more mental health funding.

Some Republicans, like Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who owns an AR-15, are ready to up the age limit to buy a gun.

Right now, gun control measures are popular with Americans. An ABC News poll found that 89% of Americans support universal background checks and 86% support red flag laws.