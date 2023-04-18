ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared to return to football and “is in a great headspace to come back,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday.

Monday Night Football came to a halt on Jan. 2 when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest while tackling a Cincinnati Bengals receiver.

The 25-year-old saw three different specialists in the aftermath, including most recently on Friday, and all of them gave the OK for Hamlin to return to the field, according to Beane.

“They’re all in agreement,” Beane said. “They’re all in lock step of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever. He’s fully cleared, he’s here.”

Beane also confirmed that Hamlin is taking part in Buffalo’s voluntary offseason workout program, which started on Monday.

“He’s in a great headspace to come back and make his return,” Beane said.

Since his collapse on the field and subsequent recovery, Hamlin has pushed heavily for improved access to AEDs at sporting events and school campuses. In March, Hamlin and his family met with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. to help introduce the “Access to AEDs Act.”

Hamlin appeared in 15 games for the Bills in 2022 prior to his cardiac arrest, totaling 91 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks.

“Such a great kid, such a great family,” Beane said. “His story hasn’t been written, now it’s about the comeback … To truly, however many months later, be talking about he’s been fully cleared is pretty remarkable. I’m excited for him and his family.”