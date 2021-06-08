Bill to ban flying flags other than US flag over American embassies co-sponsored by House Republicans

FILE – In this April 19, 2019 file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan. Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church unveiled plans Monday, March 1, 2021 to form a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex marriage. The move could hasten the long-expected breakup of the UMC, America’s largest mainline Protestant denomination, over differing approaches to LGBTQ inclusion. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – House Republicans are co-sponsoring legislation that would prevent any flags, other than the American flag, from flying over embassies.

That includes the Black Lives Matter and the rainbow LGBTQ+ Pride flag, according to the bill’s sponsors.

Dubbed the ‘Old Glory Only Act,’ which you can read below, any flag other than Old Glory would be prohibited from flying over U.S. diplomatic and consular posts.

The bill’s primary sponsor, Representative Jeff Duncan (R-SC), first introduced the bill in 2018 after the State Department official put a rainbow flag over a South American embassy. H.R. 85 was reintroduced in January of this year.

A release from Rep. Duncan says Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently authorized all U.S. embassies and consulates overseas to fly the BLM flag. The rainbow LGBTQ+ Pride flag was also recently authorized to fly on the same pole as the American flag at embassies and consulates.

The bill currently has 30 Republican cosponsors, including Representatives Matt Gaetz from Florida and Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. No Democrats have cosponsored the bill.

Greene released a statement about the legislation in February, saying in part:

“The federal government should only be flying the flag that represents ALL people, the American flag. We need to bring back pride in our country and raise the Star Spangled Banner proudly. Old Glory represents our great American military and their sacrifices to ensure our freedom. This isn’t a political issue. This is about Patriotism, and we need more of it.”

As of June 8, the ‘Old Glory Only Act’ has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. You can read the full text of the bill here: