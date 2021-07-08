Bill Cosby working on documentary, tour plans: reports

(WJW) – Bill Cosby, who was released from prison last week, is already making new career plans.

Cosby served more than three years after being found guilty of drugging and molesting a woman at his mansion outside of Philadelphia. A court decision found the 83-year-old was unfairly prosecuted because the previous district attorney promised he wouldn’t be charged for the accusations.

He was arrested in 2015 and in a court deposition, admitted to offering Quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with. More than 60 other women came forward to say they were also violated by Cosby.

Cosby wants to return to touring with speaking appearances and standup comedy, his representative told TMZ. The site also reported he is working on a five-part documentary series about his life and prison time.

He’s also writing a book.