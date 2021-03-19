Biden stumbles boarding plane to Georgia

(AP) – President Joe Biden flew to Atlanta just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them women of Asian descent.

As he boarded Air Force One on Friday morning, Biden, who was wearing a mask, stumbled several times up the stairs to the aircraft, before saluting the military officer who greeted him on the tarmac.

When asked about the stumble, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pointed out the windy weather and said Biden was “doing 100% fine.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Georgia Friday to offer support to the Asian American community following a string of shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent