SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Biden-Harris administration has announced $599,000 in grant funding for Utah to reduce lead in schools and childcare facilities, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The grant is coming through the Investing in America agenda, to go toward protecting children from lead in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities across the state, according to the White House.

This agenda is reportedly “mobilizing historic levels of private sector investments” in the U.S., bringing back manufacturing jobs and creating new, good-paying jobs, including union jobs and jobs that don’t require a college degree, according to the White House. The agenda aims to reach communities all across the states, including those that are often left behind, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

As part of that agenda, $23 billion is dedicated to providing clean water across the U.S. and improving water infrastructure. This amount includes $5.7 billion for lead pipe and service line replacement.

According to the White House, activities that remove sources of lead in drinking water are eligible for grant funding because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant reportedly advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan and commitment to deliver clean water for all communities.

The heart of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to the White House, is delivering clean water to families and children across the nation. The Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan aims to do that, as well as replace lead pipes and remediate lead paint.

According to the plan, up to 10 million American households connect to water through lead pipes and service lines. The plan states that children, toddlers, and teenagers in 400,000 schools and childcare facilities are at risk of exposure to lead in their water.

“No child, no family, no teacher, no American should drink water with lead or be exposed to lead paint in their homes,” the plan states.

According to EPA Mountains and Plains Regional Administrator KC Becker, one of Biden’s top priorities is ensuring children and vulnerable communities have access to clean drinking water.

“By amending existing clean water programs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and supporting them with historic infrastructure investments, EPA is taking unprecedented action to protect all our children from lead in drinking water,” Becker said.